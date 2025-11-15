RHDC Publishes Study On Popular Army

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) has issued a new research book titled "The Popular Army in Jordan between 1970–1999: A Study of Its Formation, Development and Role,"* prepared by Dr. Laith Al-Zaben.The center said in a statement on Saturday that the book documents the establishment of the Popular Army in 1970 and its development over three decades. It examines the circumstances surrounding its creation, its training programs, and its role in confronting Israeli attacks and the events of September. It also covers the civil and developmental tasks it undertook, as well as its social and cultural impact on Jordanian society.The author relied on a wide range of sources, most notably the proceedings of the National Consultative Council and the Parliament, in addition to contemporary newspapers and magazines, as well as interviews with individuals who served in the Popular Army.The center noted that this work represents a new scholarly addition that documents a pivotal phase in Jordan's modern history.