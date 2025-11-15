IEC Chief Urges Greater Youth Inclusion Within Political Parties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, underscored on Saturday the importance of giving young people a greater role within political parties and adopting sound governance standards that parties must uphold.According to an IEC statement, Maaytah said during a dialogue session held by the National Charter Party under the title "Our Future Opportunities," in cooperation with the Muhafazati Foundation, that the role of political parties is to persuade citizens with their programs, earn their confidence and votes, reach parliament, and subsequently contribute to forming governments. He noted that a key pillar of party work is shifting from individual to collective action and strengthening cohesion between parliamentary blocs and their respective parties.Speaking in the presence of Acting Secretary-General of the party Ubaid Yasin and party leaders, Maaytah said political parties are essential partners to the IEC in advancing political reform. He added that the Commission has implemented numerous programs aimed at enhancing party performance, including capacity-building initiatives targeted at women and youth.Maaytah also referred to His Majesty the King's Speech from the Throne, delivered at the opening of the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament, which emphasized the importance of continuing the path of political modernization and developing political parties with programs grounded in national realities. He affirmed that the Commission's mandate is to uphold the law, which he described as the foundation of its success in managing electoral processes, stressing that democracy cannot be achieved without the rule of law.