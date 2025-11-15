DPA Head Highlights Service Improvements In Refugee Camps

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Rafiq Khirfan said refugee camps have witnessed significant improvements in recent years thanks to direct royal attention and ongoing Hashemite initiatives, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's commitment to improving living conditions for camp residents.Khirfan's remarks came during a meeting held Saturday at the Azmi Al-Mufti camp hall, attended by UNRWA Director of Operations Olaf Becker, heads of service committees from Azmi Al-Mufti and Irbid camps, and several residents. Discussions focused on service needs and the current situation across camps in Irbid governorate.He said the DPA works "directly and continuously" in line with Royal directives to advance services across sectors inside the camps. The annual meeting with UNRWA, he noted, aims to follow up on needs and develop practical plans to enhance services.Khirfan commended ongoing cooperation with UNRWA and praised the efforts of its Jordan director to ensure the continuity of vital services. He also recalled the late King Hussein's longstanding support for the camps, noting that this approach has been strengthened under His Majesty King Abdullah.Shaher Zamel, head of the Azmi Al-Mufti Camp Services Committee, expressed appreciation for the royal initiatives and the efforts of the DPA and UNRWA to support camp residents.Mahmoud Fawaz, head of the Irbid Camp Services Committee, said the committee had "embraced the Royal message" aimed at developing the camps and establishing effective partnerships with government institutions. These partnerships, he said, helped address infrastructure issues in several schools, improve sanitation, and generate a financial saving of JD50,000 in waste collection costs through municipal support.