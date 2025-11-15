Maysara Strikes Late To Win Al Noof Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Maysara delivered a strong performance to claim the Al Noof Cup at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Al Uqda Racecourse Saturday.The five-year-old mare, in the colours of Mohammed Abdulhadi al-Hajri and trained by Hamad al-Jehani, showed admirable versatility to win the 1300m Local Thoroughbred Open Race for the three-year-old+. Under a well-judged ride from Arnaud De Lepine, Maysara advanced from mid-pack before surging to the front in the closing stages, securing victory by 1⁄2 a length and giving her owner a second win on the day.Breaking cleanly from barrier five, Maysara was settled towards the rear as Doghan cut out the early fractions, tracked by Mutamarrid and the race favourite Harb. Midway through the race, Messaouda swept forward to take over, with Doghan and Harb keeping close tabs on the new leader.blade-->

The complexion of the race changed dramatically in the home straight. From the middle of the pack, Maysara unleashed a decisive turn of foot, slicing through her rivals and driving past Harb in the final strides to land the spoils. Harb, trained by Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki for Al Rabban Racing and ridden by Tomas Lukasek, kept on well for second, three lengths ahead of Lulwat Al Faisal, trained by Khalifa Hamed Nasser al-Sawai for Al Emadi Racing and ridden by Lukas Delozier, who stayed on to secure third.Axis edges a thrilling finish to break his maidenAxis was finally rewarded for his consistency, capturing his maiden victory on his ninth career start, and second appearance this season, with a determined, narrow success in a gripping opener, the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for three-seven-year-olds over 1200m (Class 6), which attracted 13 runners. The three-year-old bay gelding, owned and trained by Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, built on his second-place finish a week ago and delivered a perfectly judged effort under jockey Tomas Lukasek to prevail by a short head, with only a neck separating the runner-up and third.Axis broke alertly from barrier one and settled in a handy position behind the early pace, which was initially shared by Breakout Star and, shortly after, Megalithic. Torgot then assumed control and set the tempo until the home bend where Axis began to make his decisive move. Once in the straight, he swept to the front, but immediately faced fierce challenges from North Audley and Boss Dog, both finishing strongly on either side of him. The three contenders flashed past the post almost inseparable, but the photo finish confirmed Axis as the winner. Boss Dog, representing Aldeebl Racing for trainer Mohammed al-Ghazali under Alberto Sanna, took second by a neck from North Audley, giving trainer Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki a 1–3 finish through the ride of Lukas Delozier Al Noof Cup Qatar Racing Arnaud De Lepine