Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Senior US Officials During Washington Visit

His Excellency Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, met with a number of senior US officials during his visit to Washington, DC, to discuss strengthening economic and trade ties between Qatar and the US.His Excellency al-Sayed met with David O Sacks, the White House 'AI & Crypto Czar' and co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; Jacob Helberg, Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment; Jeffrey I Kessler, Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security; David L Fogel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the US & Foreign Commercial Service (Global Markets); and Ben Black, CEO of the US International Development Finance

The programme also included a meeting with Jeffrey Goettman, candidate for the position of US Deputy Trade Representative. During the discussions, the Minister of State underscored that economic relations between Qatar and the US are defined by strong trade flows, mutual investment, and active private-sector collaboration.His Excellency al-Sayed emphasised the importance of the partnership across key areas, particularly trade and investment, and expressed confidence that mutual relations will continue to grow and deepen in the years ahead