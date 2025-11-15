Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Several US Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met with a range of US officials during a visit to the United States.

His Excellency met with the White House Special Advisor for AI and Crypto Affairs and Co‐Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), David O. Sacks, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, Jeffrey Kessler, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, David Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Ben Black, and Jeffrey Goettman, the nominee for Deputy United States Trade Representative.

The meetings focused on ways to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the State of Qatar and the United States.

Al Sayed underlined that Qatar-US economic ties are marked by strong trade flows, shared investments, and active cooperation in the private sector.

He stressed the importance of the partnership between the two countries across a wide range of fields, including the economy, commerce, and investments, emphasizing that this partnership has been steadily evolving in a manner that reflects the strength of relations and the two sides' commitment to further bolstering them in the future.