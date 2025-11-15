Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MOI Concludes Training On Skills In Detecting Document Forgery And Identity Fraud

2025-11-15 02:00:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, concluded a new training course titled "Skills in Detecting Document Forgery and Identity Fraud", as part of cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and efforts to enhance the exchange of specialized security expertise.

The course was attended by several ministry officers, alongside officers from GCC countries, aiming to enhance participants' competencies and develop their skills in detecting forgery and verifying identities, thereby supporting joint Gulf efforts to strengthen professional readiness.

At the closing ceremony, Director of Administrative Affairs at the General Directorate of Passports, Brigadier Khalid Jassim Al Zaini, and Assistant Director of the Administrative Affairs Department, Colonel Faisal Duhaim Al Dosari, handed certificates of completion to the graduates.

The Peninsula

