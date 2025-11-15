Qatar Showcases Carbon Management Solutions At A Panel Discussion During COP30 In Brazil

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brasilia, Brazil: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil, through a panel discussion held at its national pavilion entitled "Carbon Management Solutions."

This coincided with the start of the implementation of Qatar's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2025.

The session focused on the technical aspects of developing carbon management systems, including methodologies for calculating greenhouse gas emissions, mitigation technologies, and the growing opportunities in carbon markets and finance. This was based on the findings of the Comprehensive Global Assessment, conducted every five years to measure progress in implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change.

During the session, Head of the Climate Change Mitigation Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Mohammed Al Badr talked about Qatar's efforts in the National Carbon Management Project. He emphasized the country's success in demonstrating the technical and economic feasibility of carbon capture and storage technologies and implementing effective measures across various economic sectors. He also stressed the importance of international cooperation and technology transfer to support projects related to emissions reduction.

Several international experts from the World Green Growth Organization, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute participated in the session. They reviewed global trends in developing integrated carbon management systems, enhancing market transparency, and supporting innovation in mitigation technologies for high-emission industries.

The State of Qatar continues its participation in the conference through a series of specialized sessions and discussions until November 21, with the aim of showcasing national initiatives in the field of climate change and exchanging experiences with regional and international partners.