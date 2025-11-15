QBG Distributes 5000 Native Trees To Promote Vegetation Sustainability In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), announced that it has distributed 5,000 trees and native wild plants over the past two months.

The move is part of its ambitious programme to propagate common Qatari wild species, in an effort to enhance vegetation cover and conserve local plant species in every conceivable way.

The distributed species included sidr, samar, ghaf, qurt, neem, and luban, all produced in the QBG's nurseries using precise scientific technologies aimed at preserving Qatar's plant genetic resources as a national trust, a statement of QBG highlighted.

It added that these efforts ensure that the propagation process remains unencumbered and sustainable for future generations.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) was one of the main beneficiaries of the program, as collaboration between the two entities continues to flourish in restoring Qatar's rangelands and supporting national afforestation programs.

Additionally, Mazzraty Company received several trees to plant in production areas to strengthen biodiversity. Schools, municipalities, and national institutions also benefited from the project.

This initiative is part of QBG's broader campaign to plant and distribute 2.5 million trees over the current decade, in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS). It also reflects the state's commitment to planting 10 million trees, translating this pledge into tangible action in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and efforts to combat climate change and protect the environment.

Commenting on this initiative, Director of QBG, Fatima Saleh M. Al Khulaifi, said: "Protecting the environment is not only an institutional responsibility, but also a commitment individuals and communities must uphold. The distribution of these trees is a practical call to action for everyone to take part in reviving Qatar's natural landscapes and preserving its environmental heritage for future generations".

She also added: "Through its nurseries and scientific and community-based programs, the Garden continues to expand the propagation of wild and domesticated plants in Qatar to ensure the sustainability of the local vegetation cover and provide a constant source of trees and plants for greening and rehabilitation projects. Meanwhile, QBG remains steadfast in its mission to expand Qatar's green cover and raise environmental awareness, guided by Qur'anic values".

QBG aims to serve as a global center for sharing knowledge, education, and research related to plant resources.

It seeks to foster intercultural dialogues, promote environmental responsibility, and integrate plant conservation with modern scientific methods. Its mission aligns with the vision and objectives of Qatar Foundation, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030, and is consistent with the goals of international botanical gardens and the principles of environmental sustainability.

The Garden aligns its goals with those of Qatar Foundation, Qatar National Vision 2030, and international botanical and sustainability standards, working in every conceivable way to ensure a thriving and resilient Qatari ecosystem.