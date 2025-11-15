British Embassy In Qatar To Close On Sunday
Doha, Qatar – The British Embassy in Doha announced that it will be closed on Sunday, November 16, in observance of His Majesty King Charles III's Birthday.
In a post on its social media platforms, the embassy noted that consular staff will remain available to assist with emergencies involving British nationals during the closure.
