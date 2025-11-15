Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
British Embassy In Qatar To Close On Sunday

British Embassy In Qatar To Close On Sunday


2025-11-15 02:00:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar – The British Embassy in Doha announced that it will be closed on Sunday, November 16, in observance of His Majesty King Charles III's Birthday.

In a post on its social media platforms, the embassy noted that consular staff will remain available to assist with emergencies involving British nationals during the closure.

MENAFN15112025000063011010ID1110348874



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search