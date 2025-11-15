Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sultani Defeats Yemeni Rival In Islamic Solidarity Games

2025-11-15 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Wushu athlete Mohammad Jafar Sultani has defeated his Yemeni opponent at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia.

The Afghanistan Wushu Federation (AWF) wrote on its Facebook page that Sultani overcame his Yemeni rival in the ongoing tournament.

It said another Wushu athlete Shamsuddin was scheduled to meet his Azerbaijani opponent today (Saturday), while Asadullah will compete against his counterpart from Kyrgyzstan.

The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

