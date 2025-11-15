403
BBC is reportedly ready to issue apology to Trump
(MENAFN) The BBC is reportedly preparing to issue a formal apology to US President Donald Trump to resolve a $1 billion lawsuit he filed this week, according to media reports.
The legal action centers on a Panorama documentary that allegedly included a misleading edit of a speech Trump gave before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol to challenge the 2020 election results. Trump accused the BBC of “reckless disregard for the truth” after a leaked internal dossier suggested the program manipulated his remarks to imply he had incited the violence. The controversy led to the resignations of the broadcaster’s director general and head of news.
With Trump’s Friday deadline for a response approaching, the BBC is said to be drafting the wording of its apology. Sources indicate the broadcaster’s leadership faces a difficult choice between a public legal battle and a settlement that could be politically sensitive due to its funding through license fees.
