Landscaping Expert Jeff Elshoff Shares Outdoor Kitchen Design Ideas In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the most important steps to take when planning an outdoor kitchen? According to a HelloNation article, success starts with the essentials: building a foundation of function and durability before adding luxury features. Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping shares how a practical approach to outdoor kitchen design ensures comfort, efficiency, and long-lasting performance.

The article explains that an outdoor kitchen should begin with strong, weather resistant materials. Countertops and cabinetry must be designed to handle changes in temperature, sunlight, and moisture. Materials such as granite, concrete, and stainless steel offer the durability needed to withstand outdoor conditions year after year. Stainless steel, in particular, is prized for its strength, clean look, and low maintenance. It resists corrosion and staining while maintaining a sleek appearance that fits any style of outdoor kitchen. Choosing weather resistant finishes early helps homeowners protect their investment and reduce maintenance over time.

A functional prep and cooking area is another fundamental part of any outdoor kitchen design. Countertops should provide enough surface area for food preparation, serving, and casual dining. Elshoff emphasizes planning for how you cook and entertain, whether that means grilling, baking, or mixing drinks; and making sure the design includes proper counter depth and organized storage. Stainless steel drawers and cabinetry beneath the countertop keep utensils and tools safe from the elements while maintaining a clean, streamlined appearance. By planning around daily use, the outdoor kitchen becomes an extension of the home's main living space.

Shade structures are a defining feature of successful outdoor kitchens. Without proper protection, an uncovered kitchen can become uncomfortable in direct sunlight or inclement weather. Pergolas, canopies, or retractable awnings provide both comfort and architectural appeal. The article explains that shade structures not only shield guests from heat but also protect countertops, cabinetry, and stainless steel surfaces from fading or heat damage. Incorporating shade into the layout ensures the space remains usable throughout the day and across seasons.

Lighting is another essential aspect of outdoor kitchen design. Task lighting near cooking and prep areas enhances safety, while softer, ambient lighting adds warmth and atmosphere. LED fixtures, under-counter lights, and pathway lighting make the space versatile for both day and night use. Combined with well-placed shade structures, a balanced lighting design helps transition the outdoor kitchen seamlessly from daytime cooking to evening entertaining.

Accessibility is also key to enjoying an outdoor kitchen regularly. The layout should encourage easy movement between cooking, dining, and seating areas. Pathways must be clear and spacious enough to avoid congestion, especially during gatherings. Positioning the kitchen close to the indoor area improves convenience, allowing quick access to refrigerators or pantries, while keeping smoke and heat away from the house. A thoughtful outdoor kitchen design ensures that every element, from the grill to the seating area, flows naturally together.

When it comes to selecting appliances and fixtures, durability should always come first. Stainless steel appliances such as grills, sinks, and refrigerators are ideal because they resist rust and corrosion even in humid or coastal climates. Weather resistant stone or composite countertops pair well with these appliances, providing a cohesive, professional look that lasts. Even smaller components like handles, screws, and hinges should be made from corrosion-resistant materials to prevent wear over time.

Shade structures also enhance the visual design of the outdoor kitchen. Beyond functionality, they help define the space, adding dimension and structure to the backyard. Pergolas covered with climbing plants or fabric create a welcoming ambiance, while solid roofs or retractable systems offer full weather protection. Adding integrated lighting or ceiling fans within these shade structures further improves comfort and usability. Elshoff notes that the best outdoor kitchen design balances aesthetics with practicality, creating a space that looks inviting while remaining fully functional.

Flooring plays a subtle but important role as well. Weather resistant materials such as natural stone, porcelain tile, or sealed concrete provide both traction and long-term durability. These surfaces handle heavy use, resist fading, and coordinate beautifully with stainless steel appliances or stone countertops. The right flooring ties together the visual theme of the outdoor kitchen, making it feel polished and cohesive.

Elshoff recommends starting simple and focusing on the essentials before adding more elaborate features. Establishing the core components, like ample prep space, durable materials, effective shade structures, and proper lighting, creates a foundation for future upgrades. Luxury features like pizza ovens, bars, or built-in seating can be added later once the main framework is complete. This phased approach allows homeowners to enjoy their outdoor kitchen from day one while keeping expansion options open.

As the article concludes, the best outdoor kitchens are designed for longevity and ease of use. Prioritizing weather resistant materials, stainless steel components, and protective shade structures ensures lasting quality and comfort. A well-planned outdoor kitchen design not only adds value to a home but also creates an inviting space for gatherings that feels natural and effortless year after year.

The article, Outdoor Kitchens: Start with the Essentials, features insights from Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping in HelloNation.

