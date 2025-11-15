403
Turkey’s BIST 100 marks decline from last season
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s BIST 100 benchmark index closed Friday at 10,565.74 points, marking a decline of 0.59% from the previous session.
The index began the day at 10,604.89 points and dropped 62.89 points from Thursday’s close. During the session, the BIST 100 reached a low of 10,440.44 points and a high of 10,607.39 points.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 9.9 trillion Turkish liras ($234.4 billion), with a trading volume of 104 billion liras ($2.46 billion). Among the index components, 28 stocks gained while 68 declined compared to the prior session.
In commodities, gold traded at $4,094.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was priced at $64.2 per barrel as of 6:50 pm local time (1550 GMT).
The foreign exchange rates were recorded at 42.3300 liras per US dollar, 49.1770 liras per euro, and 55.6570 liras per British pound.
