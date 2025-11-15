Indian High Commission In UK Celebrates Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

The Indian High Commission in the UK celebrated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda through a programme which featured a rich cultural line-up celebrating tribal traditions from across India.

High Commissioner Hails Birsa Munda's Legacy

In a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission shared that High Commissioner Doraiswami recalled Bhagwan Birsa Munda as both as the voice of a "nation rising and of Indian nationhood," and also as an early advocate for the stewardship of forests, air and water -- values long upheld by India's tribal communities.

Cultural Celebrations Mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The celebration saw performances by the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence on the Koya traditions of Dandakaranya region of South India, United Assam Association UK, NRI Association of Chhattisgarh (NACHA), Jharkhand UK Connect, and Orissa Society UK, the High Commission shared on X.

A children's poster-making competition and a group discussion in Hindi on key themes such as socio-economic development, education, livelihood and entrepreneurship were also held to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary. He remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement.

Who Was Birsa Munda?

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded a tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

