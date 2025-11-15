403
Pentagon gives green light to first arms sales to Taiwan under Trump’s
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has approved its first arms sale to Taiwan since President Donald Trump took office in January, prompting objections from China, which considers the self-governing island part of its territory and views such sales as a violation of its sovereignty.
The deal will see Taiwan spend $330 million to acquire spare parts for its American-made aircraft, the US Department of War said on Thursday. The purchase is intended to help Taiwan “maintain the operational readiness of the… fleet of F-16, C-130” and other aircraft.
Karen Kuo, spokesperson for Taiwan’s presidential office, welcomed the approval, stating that the “deepening of the Taiwan-US security partnership is an important cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.” Taiwan’s Defense Ministry added that the sale of the US aircraft parts will “take effect” within a month.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian criticized the move, saying Beijing “deplores and opposes” the arms sale, claiming it undermines China’s security interests and “sends a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.” He emphasized that Taiwan represents “the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.”
While the US officially adheres to the One-China policy, acknowledging Taiwan as part of China, it maintains military and diplomatic contact with Taipei and has pledged to defend the island in case of conflict. China continues to advocate for “peaceful reunification” but has warned that it will not hesitate to use force if Taiwan formally declares independence.
