Tesla Prepares For Challenging Year Ahead, Focuses On Robotaxi And Optimus Production

MENAFN - AzerNews) Next year is expected to be the most challenging period for Tesla, according to Ashok Ellusvami, the company's Vice President for Artificial Intelligence software.

Citing foreign media outlets, Azernews reports that Ellusvami made the remarks during a meeting with employees from Tesla's“Optimus” autopilot and robot development divisions.

Ellusvami emphasized that employees will need to work harder than ever to meet the company's ambitious goals. Tesla has set strict timelines for the mass production of“Optimus” robots and the expansion of its“Robotaxi” service. CEO Elon Musk considers these two initiatives the company's top priorities.

By the end of this year, Tesla aims to launch the Robotaxi service in ten major cities. By the end of 2026, the company plans to begin mass production of the Optimus robot.

The Autopilot development division shares office space with the Optimus creators but is distinct from other engineering teams, with its organizational structure remaining confidential. Staff in the division maintain long working hours and attend weekly meetings with Musk.

Ellusvami assumed his leadership role in the Optimus project following the resignation of his predecessor, Milan Kovac. Since then, cameras have become the primary tool for robot navigation.