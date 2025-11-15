Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tesla Prepares For Challenging Year Ahead, Focuses On Robotaxi And Optimus Production

Tesla Prepares For Challenging Year Ahead, Focuses On Robotaxi And Optimus Production


2025-11-15 10:07:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Next year is expected to be the most challenging period for Tesla, according to Ashok Ellusvami, the company's Vice President for Artificial Intelligence software.

Citing foreign media outlets, Azernews reports that Ellusvami made the remarks during a meeting with employees from Tesla's“Optimus” autopilot and robot development divisions.

Ellusvami emphasized that employees will need to work harder than ever to meet the company's ambitious goals. Tesla has set strict timelines for the mass production of“Optimus” robots and the expansion of its“Robotaxi” service. CEO Elon Musk considers these two initiatives the company's top priorities.

By the end of this year, Tesla aims to launch the Robotaxi service in ten major cities. By the end of 2026, the company plans to begin mass production of the Optimus robot.

The Autopilot development division shares office space with the Optimus creators but is distinct from other engineering teams, with its organizational structure remaining confidential. Staff in the division maintain long working hours and attend weekly meetings with Musk.

Ellusvami assumed his leadership role in the Optimus project following the resignation of his predecessor, Milan Kovac. Since then, cameras have become the primary tool for robot navigation.

MENAFN15112025000195011045ID1110348720



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search