President Ilham Aliyev Attends Presentation Ceremony Of Heritage Of Future International Award In Tashkent


2025-11-15 10:07:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 15, the solemn presentation ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Award was held in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

This distinguished award was conferred upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov.

