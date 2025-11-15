Trump Hopes Russia-Ukraine War To End Soon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with GB News.

At the beginning of the conversation, Trump repeated his claim that he had“settled eight wars,” and that he has“one more left.”

“I thought this was going to be an easier one because I solved some of the wars that were going on, in one case, for 32 years... And I get them settled it within two days. I'm very proud of that... The one I haven't done yet is Russia and Ukraine. It should have never started. It's a blood bath. A terrible blood bath,” the U.S. leader said.

According to the President, there has not been a war of this scale since World War II. He also expressed confidence that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will end soon.

“I hope it's going to happen soon. We're putting a lot of pressure on them, you know, with India and oil, and India is now pulling out, and others are pulling out, because as long as Russia sells oil, they have money to do things. But I think we'll get it done. But it's a shame,” Trump noted.

As reported, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, who is currently on an official visit to Ukraine, emphasized the need to end the war as soon as possible.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine