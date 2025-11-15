403
Jobvumi Announces New Career Opportunities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JobVumi announces new career opportunities across multiple industries, expanding access to verified roles and simplifying the hiring process for job seekers in Bhubaneswar through its intelligent, user-friendly recruitment platform.
JobVumi, a fast-growing online recruitment platform connecting job seekers with verified employers, announced the availability of new career opportunities across sectors today. The initiative aims to support rising demand for Jobs in Bhubaneswar while helping professionals find roles that match their skills, interests, and career goals.
JobVumi's latest announcement reflects the platform's mission to create a seamless, technology-driven hiring experience for both candidates and employers. The company continues to expand its job network, offering opportunities in IT, customer support, finance, sales, HR, manufacturing, and more. With intuitive tools and real-time listings, the platform provides a streamlined way for applicants to explore openings and submit applications with ease.
"JobVumi was created to simplify the job search process and make quality employment opportunities more accessible," said Janmejaya Nanda, Founder and CEO of JobVumi. This announcement brings even more verified positions to candidates in Bhubaneswar, supporting individuals looking to build meaningful careers while helping local employers connect with the right talent.
The platform offers an intelligent job-matching system that helps candidates discover roles aligned with their profiles. Job seekers can browse openings using advanced filters, upload resumes, track applications, and receive instant updates. Employers benefit from simplified job posting tools, efficient candidate search features, and a growing talent pool eager for new opportunities.
"Expanding access to Jobs in Bhubaneswar is critical as the city continues to grow into a vibrant employment hub," added a spokesperson for JobVumi's management team. "These opportunities are designed to support fresh graduates, experienced professionals, and individuals seeking flexible job formats, including full-time, part-time, and work-from-home options."
The announcement reinforces JobVumi's commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. The platform encourages job seekers across Odisha and beyond to explore the new listings, enhance their profiles, and apply for roles that best match their professional aspirations.
JobVumi continues to strengthen its presence as a trusted source for Jobs in Bhubaneswar, offering new career openings across multiple fields. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the JobVumi website, create a profile, and apply for the latest opportunities available.
Company:-JobVumi
User:- Janmejaya Nanda
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91 9777159937Url:-
