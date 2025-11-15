403
Zee 24 Taas Uncovers The Controversial Koregaon Park Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a landmark investigative breakthrough, Zee 24 Taas has emerged as the first news channel to expose massive irregularities in a high-profile land transaction in Pune's Koregaon Park, allegedly involving Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
According to the exclusive Zee 24 Taas investigation, the transaction centres around a prime parcel of land purchased by Amadea Company, co-owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil. The report revealed discrepancies in valuation, procedural shortcuts, and potential misuse of authority in the approval process. The investigation has drawn significant public and political attention, leading to active debate and swift administrative response from the Maharashtra Government.
Following Zee 24 Taas' investigation, the Maharashtra Government swiftly ordered a high-level probe headed by a senior IAS officer from the Revenue Department. The investigation's findings led to the controversial transaction being declared "cancelled" by the parties involved. In a direct consequence of the revelations, the government also issued a notice to Amadea Company, directing it to pay approximately INR 42 crore in stamp duty and penalties underscoring the gravity of the violations unearthed.
The expose sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political landscape, triggering widespread debate. Amid the growing political pressure, Pawar stated that he would "use his conscience" to decide his next steps. The investigation stands as one of the most consequential journalistic efforts in Maharashtra's recent political history - driving real-world accountability, policy action, and renewed public dialogue on transparency in governance.
Speaking about the milestone coverage, Mr. Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Zee 24 Taas, said, "Responsible journalism demands courage to question, verify, and expose. Through this investigation, Zee 24 Taas reaffirms its commitment to fearless reportage that prioritizes truth over influence and people over power. Every story we pursue strengthens trust in news reportage."
From breaking the story first to compelling government intervention and sparking public debate, Zee 24 Taas has once again proven why it stands as Maharashtra's most trusted and fearless news channel. By holding those in power accountable and ensuring transparency in public administration, Zee 24 Taas' relentless journalism reaffirms the power of truth-driven storytelling in shaping a more responsible democracy.
