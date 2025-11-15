403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian President Appeals For Pre-Fabricated Houses For Rain-Drenched Gazans
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday appealed to states of the globe namely the United States of America to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to speed up entry of pre-fabricated housing units and tents into Gaza Strip.
President Abbas, in a statement broadcast by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, called for lifting constraints preventing the Palestinian government from sending in the mobile residential units, the tents and other dwelling materials into the strip to help Gazans cope with the difficult conditions affecting in particular children and the elderly.
Gazans have been suffering from rainwater seeping into their ramshackle and torn tents, Abbas said, adding that some residents' have been swamped by the raging waters.
Meanwhile, Hamas movement called on the cease-fire guarantors, the UN, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to urgently dispatch medical and dwelling aid into the enclave.
The heavy rainfall demolished the tents and Gazans' belongings. (end)
nq
President Abbas, in a statement broadcast by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, called for lifting constraints preventing the Palestinian government from sending in the mobile residential units, the tents and other dwelling materials into the strip to help Gazans cope with the difficult conditions affecting in particular children and the elderly.
Gazans have been suffering from rainwater seeping into their ramshackle and torn tents, Abbas said, adding that some residents' have been swamped by the raging waters.
Meanwhile, Hamas movement called on the cease-fire guarantors, the UN, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to urgently dispatch medical and dwelling aid into the enclave.
The heavy rainfall demolished the tents and Gazans' belongings. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment