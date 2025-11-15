403
King Of Jordan Arrives In Pakistan On Two-Day Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- King of Jordan, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and PM Sharif received King Abdullah upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase.
Expressing his views on the occasion, President Zardari said that King Abdullah II's visit would give Pakistan-Jordan relations a new strategic dimension.
He said that the ties between the two countries are built on historical brotherhood, mutual trust and shared values.
It is the first official visit by a Jordanian monarch in 21 years.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the high-level visit reflects the longstanding, fraternal relations between Pakistan and Jordan. It will serve to further strengthen the strategic direction of Pakistan-Jordan relations and place them on a higher trajectory, encompassing a comprehensive and broad-based partnership in the political, economic, and cultural spheres.
During his visit, the Jordanian King is scheduled to hold important meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The full range of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be discussed. The visit of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein will further consolidate the longstanding Pakistan-Jordan relationship and contribute to expanding the scope and spectrum of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, said Foreign Office. (end)
