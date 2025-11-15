403
Israeli Occupation Authorities Hand Over Corpses Of 15 Palestinian Martyrs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation authorities on Saturday handed over corpses of 15 Palestinian martyrs to the authorities in Gaza via the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The health authorities in Gaza said in a statement that the total number of martyrs' bodies released by the Israeli occupation has risen to 330, identity of 97 of them has been determined.
Medical teams are dealing with the corpses according to standing medical procedures and protocols, pending their handover to their families. (end)
