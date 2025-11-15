403
Kuwaiti Racer Al-Dhafiri Comes Third In Class-2 Of Qatar Rally
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti champion Dhari Al-Dhafiri of Inspire Club on Saturday won the silver medal in the Class-2 category in the fifth round of Qatar Desert Rally.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Dhafiri said this victory is an important step in his sports history.
The six-round rally began on February 15. It will proceed until December.
Contenders represent Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Poland, Ireland, Lithuania, Britain, France and Saint Marino. (end)
