403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amb. Lauds Relations With Italy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani commended on Saturday the Kuwait-Italy deep-seated ties, which have witnessed continued development in multiple domains, mainly military.
Delivering a speech during a graduation ceremony of Kuwait's defense delegation participating in a training session in Italy, Al-Qahtani said collaboration between the two countries is based on a well-established partnership supported by a similar vision toward the issues of regional and international stability and security.
Both countries have close relations over years reflected in sharing military expertise, common training and developing logistic and technical support system, the ambassador noted.
He affirmed that the session came within the framework of cooperation in the defense field between Kuwait and Italy, lauding the delegation's outstanding performance and constructive interaction in scientific and practical programs.
Military Attachأ© Brigadier General Khaled Al-Shalal was present in the ceremony. (end)
hm
Delivering a speech during a graduation ceremony of Kuwait's defense delegation participating in a training session in Italy, Al-Qahtani said collaboration between the two countries is based on a well-established partnership supported by a similar vision toward the issues of regional and international stability and security.
Both countries have close relations over years reflected in sharing military expertise, common training and developing logistic and technical support system, the ambassador noted.
He affirmed that the session came within the framework of cooperation in the defense field between Kuwait and Italy, lauding the delegation's outstanding performance and constructive interaction in scientific and practical programs.
Military Attachأ© Brigadier General Khaled Al-Shalal was present in the ceremony. (end)
hm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment