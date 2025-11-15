Signing Of Doha Framework For Peace Between Government Of Democratic Republic Of Congo And Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announced on Saturday the signing of the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this development marks a new and important milestone in the ongoing peace process facilitated by Qatar, building on the momentum of the Doha Declaration of Principles signed on

July 19 in Doha.

The Framework reaffirms the Parties' shared commitment to addressing the root causes of the conflict through structured dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a phased approach to de-escalation and stabilization.

It further underscores the priority placed on the protection of civilians, respect for human rights, the safe and dignified return of displaced persons, and the advancement of national reconciliation and unity.

The Doha Framework serves as the foundational reference document for the broader peace process.

To ensure effective and practical implementation, the Parties have agreed that a series of subsequent protocols, annexes, and technical arrangements will be developed in the coming period.

These will address specific operational aspects, including the consolidation and verification of the ceasefire, modalities for troop disengagement, humanitarian access, reintegration pathways, and support for national dialogue.



Once adopted, these protocols and annexes will form an integral and harmonized part of the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement, ensuring coherence, clarity, and phased implementation.

The State of Qatar commends the constructive engagement of both Parties and values the cooperation of regional and international partners who have supported this process.

In particular, Qatar expresses its appreciation to the Government of the United States of America, the Republic of Togo, and the African Union Commission for their constructive engagement and continuous support throughout the facilitation process, which has contributed significantly to the progress achieved.

Qatar remains fully committed to accompanying the Parties in the implementation phase and to continuing to provide a neutral and supportive platform for dialogue, in coordination with regional organizations and the United Nations system.