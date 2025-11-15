Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 Concludes With Nationwide Commitment To Environmental Action

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), the nation's largest community sustainability initiative, has concluded with a record-breaking 700+ events, activations and initiatives and thousands of participants joining forces to promote sustainable living and environmental awareness across the country.

Organized by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), this year's milestone edition marked a decade of collective climate action, bringing together organizations, businesses, and individuals to promote sustainability across Qatar.

Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, affirmed that Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 played a significant role in enhancing joint environmental work among various governmental and private entities and civil society institutions through events and initiatives focused on raising awareness and promoting responsible practices toward the environment.

He explained that during the week, the Ministry organized awareness lectures, field and interactive workshops in schools and universities, in addition to specialized training sessions targeting employees from several government institutions, as well as open community activities carried out in various locations, most notably Gewan Island and Oxygen Park.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change will invest the outcomes of this week in supporting initiatives that contribute to reducing environmental impacts and enhancing the management of natural resources, noting that the Ministry continues its commitment to providing a more sustainable environment for current and future generations.

He emphasized the Ministry's keenness to continue cooperation with various sectors in the country to ensure the expansion of environmental initiatives and the development of climate action mechanisms in line with the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, contributing to the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.

Engineer Al-Sada expressed the Ministry's appreciation for the constructive cooperation provided by the entities participating in the events of Qatar Sustainability Week 2025, particularly the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department and the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, as well as the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

He also valued the participation of Qatar University and Doha University, along with community initiatives and partners from the sports and environmental sectors, represented by the Sustainable Development Goals Ambassadors initiative, A13 Sports Academy,“Green Cycle” initiative,“Art Maze” initiative, Al-Kubaisi Educational Reserve, Oxygen Park, Academyati School under Qatar Foundation, in addition to Doha Festival City Mall and Qatar Mall.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, said:“Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a nation unites behind a shared goal. As we mark a decade of progress, we are proud of the collective effort that continues to shape Qatar's sustainable future and inspire positive change at every level of society.”

Over the course of eight days, from 1 to 8 November, government organizations, businesses, universities, schools, NGOs and community groups across Qatar hosted awareness campaigns and public engagement events ranging from beach and seabed clean-ups to recycling drives, sustainable handicrafts markets, community tree-planting initiatives, and food waste awareness campaigns.

Earthna organized a series of thought-provoking expert gatherings and public events focusing on green growth and climate finance, the blue economy, and mangrove restoration, bringing together local and international experts to exchange ideas and best practices.

At Qatar Foundation's Green Island, children and families took part in interactive sustainability workshops and school visits designed to educate the next generation on the importance of environmental stewardship and waste reduction.

The week also saw strong participation from community groups and volunteers, who led initiatives centered on plastic recycling, food waste reduction and healthy living, reinforcing Qatar's culture of community-led environmental action.

Expanding Youth Engagement and Cultural Participation

Qatar Museums' Teen Hub joined QSW for the first time, engaging youth in creative sustainability discussions and art-based awareness activities. In collaboration with Earthna, Qatar Museums hosted workshops linking cultural heritage with environmental consciousness, highlighting how art and culture can drive behavior change.

Abdulrahman Al Ishaq, Director of Teen Hub said: We are proud to have participated in Earthna's Qatar Sustainability Week through Youth Fest. We believe in Earthna's mission and in the vital role that young people play in shaping a more sustainable future.

United Development company, a Strategic Partner of the Week, engaged the community in several activations all through the week:“At UDC, sustainability is deeply embedded in every aspect of our operations and community management. Through Qatar Sustainability Week 2025, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to implementing practical, results-driven initiatives that reduce environmental impact and enhance the quality of life across The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

This year, we have also organized and supported several impactful activities that promote environmental awareness and community participation, further reinforcing our role in advancing sustainable practices among residents and partners. Our goal is to build thriving, responsible communities that reflect UDC's vision for a more sustainable future.”

Strategic and Community Partners

QSW 2025 was made possible through the collaboration of key partners including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Museums, Qatar Free Zones, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation's (KAHRAMAA) Tarsheed program, Qetaifan Projects, The British Council, Visit Qatar, QRDI Council, Enbat Holding, United Development Company, Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Qatar Foundation's Green Island, Lulu Hypermarket, Mathaf, Qatar Chamber, Doha Festival City, The Gate Mall, and Naufar.

Community partners included DEAP Qatar Conservation, The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, SDG Ambassadors, Planeed, QF Alumni, Sustainability Hive, Qatar Businesswomen Association, Chamber of Commerce of Spain, German Business Council, US-Qatar Business Council, French Business Council, Qatar British Business Forum, Indian Business and Professionals Council, HEC Paris, Rayyan Water, Msheireb Museums, the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center, Baladna, Hilton Salwa Beach, and White Oryx Academy.

Qatar Media Corporation served as the Strategic Media Partner, alongside Marhaba, ILoveQatar, and This is Qatar, amplifying nationwide coverage.

A Decade of Sustainability

Over the past ten years, Qatar Sustainability Week has engaged more than 750,000 participants, underscoring the country's growing commitment to environmental awareness, green innovation, and sustainable practices aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

As Earthna looks ahead to 2026, plans are already underway to expand the program's reach and deepen its impact across schools, communities, and the private sector.