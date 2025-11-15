UNLEASH YOUR SOUND, UNBOUND WITH THE LG XBOOM BOUNCE: YOUR SOUNDTRACK FOR EVERY ADVENTURE

DUBAI, November, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is amped for cooler months, proudly presenting its xboom Bounce by i, the ultimate smart portable speaker designed to elevate every experience – be it indoors or out – with exceptional sound, no matter where your journey takes you. And with the milder UAE weather inviting residents to explore a treasure trove of stunning landscapes, the xboom Bounce, boasting dual dome tweeters, dual passive radiators, and AI Sound, is the perfect companion for those seeking to infuse their outdoor escapades with vibrant, high-fidelity audio. When LG appointed nine-time Grammy winner i to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates the listening experience with a completely new sound and style, the result was a professional refinement by the Black Eyed Peas frontman which delivers for the full xboom range – including the Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 models – a fine-tuned, immersive and more dynamic sound with warmer tones. Engineered for the adventurous spirit, the LG xboom Bounce boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, guaranteeing it can withstand splashes by the pool, sand on the capital's beaches and dusty Dubai's desert, and the dusty trails of mountains across the Northern Emirates. Its robust construction has, in fact, passed seven rigorous durability tests, including MIL-STD-810G drop tests from 1.2 meters, promising resilience against the elements and accidental bumps. This compact yet powerful speaker delivers 360° Omnidirectional Sound, filling any space with rich, clear audio thanks to its dedicated woofer for powerful bass and a titanium tweeter for crisp treble, while with up to 20 hours of battery life, music will keep playing long into the night, complemented by three distinct mood lighting modes – Ambient, Nature, and Party – to set the perfect atmosphere. Its ergonomic handle, too, makes it effortlessly portable, ready to accompany a host of audiophile adventures, from spontaneous picnics to planned outdoor gatherings. Enhancing customer entertainment ecosystems further, LG has teased an upcoming winter promotion in December, until stocks last. When purchasing an LG xboom Bounce, buyers will receive an exclusive offer. This special promotion just in time for school holidays will provide an unparalleled opportunity to immerse the family in premium audio and visual experiences, both indoors and out. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.