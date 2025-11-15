403
Merz urges closer ties with EU, Turkey
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called for closer ties between the European Union and Türkiye, while also supporting initiatives aimed at a political resolution to the longstanding Cyprus issue.
Speaking at a press briefing in Berlin alongside Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, Merz discussed Nicosia’s agenda for its upcoming six-month EU presidency starting in January.
"We also exchanged views on relations with the EU and Türkiye. Given the geopolitical situation, I emphasized the need for cooperation with Türkiye,” Merz said. He added, “I also informed him about my recent visit to Ankara, and we discussed with the president further opportunities for closer ties between Türkiye and the European Union.”
Merz praised Christodoulides for taking “a very constructive approach” on the matter as Nicosia prepares for its EU presidency and acknowledged the administration’s concerns regarding the issue.
During his visit to Ankara last month, the German chancellor highlighted the evolving global geopolitical landscape, describing it as a “new geopolitical phase” marked by intense competition among major powers. He suggested reviving a strategic dialogue between Europe and Türkiye and strengthening collaboration in areas such as defense, economic development, and energy.
On Friday, Merz reiterated Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe in terms of foreign policy and security. “Türkiye is an important NATO partner. Türkiye has played a significant role in efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip,” he said, while also noting that EU membership requires candidate countries to meet the bloc’s political standards.
