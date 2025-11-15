Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Intense floods hit South Wales, causing major incident

Intense floods hit South Wales, causing major incident


2025-11-15 09:40:23
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Wales have declared a major incident in Monmouth on Saturday as Storm Claudia causes widespread and severe flooding across the region.

“This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected,” said Matt Jones, area manager for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, according to reports.

Emergency teams are conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks, while residents are strongly advised to avoid the Monmouth area entirely.

As of early Saturday, four severe flood warnings were in effect across Wales, indicating a “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community.” In addition, eight more flood warnings and 39 flood alerts were issued across the country.

England is also facing 81 flood warnings and 187 flood alerts, while Ireland’s meteorological service, Met Éireann, has issued alerts for heavy rain expected in certain areas. Reports have surfaced of power outages and localized flooding in parts of Ireland as the storm impacts the region.

MENAFN15112025000045017281ID1110348664



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search