403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intense floods hit South Wales, causing major incident
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Wales have declared a major incident in Monmouth on Saturday as Storm Claudia causes widespread and severe flooding across the region.
“This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected,” said Matt Jones, area manager for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, according to reports.
Emergency teams are conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks, while residents are strongly advised to avoid the Monmouth area entirely.
As of early Saturday, four severe flood warnings were in effect across Wales, indicating a “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community.” In addition, eight more flood warnings and 39 flood alerts were issued across the country.
England is also facing 81 flood warnings and 187 flood alerts, while Ireland’s meteorological service, Met Éireann, has issued alerts for heavy rain expected in certain areas. Reports have surfaced of power outages and localized flooding in parts of Ireland as the storm impacts the region.
“This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected,” said Matt Jones, area manager for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, according to reports.
Emergency teams are conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks, while residents are strongly advised to avoid the Monmouth area entirely.
As of early Saturday, four severe flood warnings were in effect across Wales, indicating a “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community.” In addition, eight more flood warnings and 39 flood alerts were issued across the country.
England is also facing 81 flood warnings and 187 flood alerts, while Ireland’s meteorological service, Met Éireann, has issued alerts for heavy rain expected in certain areas. Reports have surfaced of power outages and localized flooding in parts of Ireland as the storm impacts the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment