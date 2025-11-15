403
Russian FM spokeswoman says Moscow doesn’t want to attack NATO
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday that Moscow has no intention of attacking NATO, while cautioning that any strike by the alliance would trigger a full-scale response “using all means available.”
Responding to comments by a German general about NATO’s readiness for potential conflict with Russia, Zakharova said such remarks from alliance officials have become routine. She described them as part of “a coordinated campaign to psychologically prepare their populations for conflict, using Russia as a scapegoat for internal problems.”
“If such a mad idea — attacking our country — does arise among NATO strategists, they should have no doubts whatsoever that we will respond using every means available to us. The Russian leadership regularly makes clear this stance,” she said during a press briefing in Moscow.
Zakharova reiterated that Russia has no plans to target NATO members but is taking steps to safeguard its security amid what she described as the alliance’s ongoing military buildup near Russian borders.
Russia is ready for any situation, she added, while emphasizing that its priorities remain peace, cooperation, and stable relations.
