Qatar Defeat Cuba In Beach Volleyball World Championship Opener

Canberra: Qatar's national beach volleyball team kicked off their campaign at the Beach Volleyball World Championship in Adelaide, Australia, with a straight-sets victory over Cuba (21-18, 21-14).

Competing in Group 10 alongside Austria, Switzerland, and Cuba, the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan showcased their international experience, overcoming a strong challenge from Cuban pair Gomez and Ferranis.

The match saw Qatar dominate the first set despite Cuba's resistance at the net, and seal the second with confident play.



Qatar will face Switzerland on Sunday and Austria on Monday in the remaining group stage matches of the tournament, which runs until November 23 with 48 teams participating.

Mohamed Salem Al Kuwari, Board Member and Head of Beach Volleyball at the Qatar Volleyball Association, praised the team's performance, noting their control and composure in a competitive opener. He emphasized Qatar's ambition to advance through the tournament and reach the podium.

Qatar's beach volleyball team continues to build on its impressive international record, including a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a fourth-place finish at Paris 2024.

This season alone, the team has claimed eight gold medals across various global competitions, reflecting the sport's remarkable growth in Qatar.