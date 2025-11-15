Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Resolution Underlines Cooperation With IAEA

2025-11-15 09:06:16
New York, Nov 15 (Petra) – The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution reaffirming its strong support for the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) "indispensable role", with 146 countries voting in favor.
The resolution encourages the IAEA to strengthen its technical cooperation activities to help member states achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
It is based on a previous General Assembly resolution that regulates the relationship between the IAEA and the United Nations, requiring the agency to submit an annual report on its activities and work with member nations.

Jordan News Agency

