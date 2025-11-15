Another 'Game Of Thrones' Twist: The Economist Links Imranbushra Bond To Political Rise And Fall

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A British magazine, The Economist, has published a detailed report titled“The Sufi, the Cricketer and the Spy: Pakistan's Game of Thrones”, focusing on former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The report claims that Imran Khan's marriage to his spiritual guide not only surprised the political landscape but has now become a decisive factor in determining his future, whether it leads to power or prison.

According to the publication, Imran Khan appeared politically ineffective during the mid-2010s, but his marriage to Bushra Bibi deeply influenced both his personal life and political trajectory. Citing individuals close to the couple, The Economist writes that Bushra Bibi held significant sway over key appointments, government decisions, and matters of governance, increasing the role of“spiritual consultation” in Imran Khan's policymaking.

The magazine alleges that some individuals within a sensitive state institution reportedly conveyed information to Bushra Bibi, which she would present to Imran Khan as part of her“spiritual insight.” As several such predictions proved accurate, Imran Khan's trust in her influence grew stronger.

General Faiz Hameed is also mentioned in the report, which claims that he benefited from the dynamics of this relationship. The publication states that soon after the couple's secret marriage, institutional interest in the bond became visible.

Bushra Taskeen, co-author of the special report, told media that Bushra Bibi's“spiritual influence” and her alleged involvement in policymaking were among the most striking findings. According to her,“If Bushra Bibi truly had spiritual powers, Imran Khan and PTI would not be facing the situation they are in today.”

She further claimed that day-to-day governance, including transfers, meetings, and administrative decisions,was being carried out on the basis of“magic, spiritual signs, and occult guidance,” which she described as alarming for a nuclear-armed nation of 250 million people.

Taskeen added that several spiritual figures were shocked that a female spiritual mentor married her own disciple, calling it contrary to established norms of spiritual practice.

Questioning Imran Khan's style of governance, Bushra Bibi's alleged influence, and the reported access to sensitive information, The Economist concludes that these factors contributed to Imran Khan's political downfall - not the establishment, but“administrative missteps.”

Following the publication of this report, the relationship between Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, the political role of spirituality, and alleged institutional linkages have once again become the subject of intense national debate.