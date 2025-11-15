Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Road Connecting Selydove And Pokrovsk
“Defense Forces are cutting the enemy's logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk. As a result of an airstrike, the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk has been destroyed. Thus, the Russians have lost the ability to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk with light vehicles,” the military emphasized.
In other areas, Ukrainian forces are installing additional engineering obstacles. Meanwhile, the command of the Russian forces is sending“suicide squads” to clear these obstacles, the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian units withdraw from Novovasylivske to more advantageous positions – Southern Defense Forces
As reported, National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said that the most difficult situation at the front remains in the Pokrovsk sector, where the highest intensity of fighting and airstrikes is recorded. According to him, more than 50 combat engagements occurred in this area over the past day. Russian forces also carried out 11 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment