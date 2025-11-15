Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Road Connecting Selydove And Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Defense Forces are cutting the enemy's logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk. As a result of an airstrike, the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk has been destroyed. Thus, the Russians have lost the ability to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk with light vehicles,” the military emphasized.

In other areas, Ukrainian forces are installing additional engineering obstacles. Meanwhile, the command of the Russian forces is sending“suicide squads” to clear these obstacles, the statement reads.

Ukrainian unitsfrom Novovasylivske to more advantageous positions – Southern Defense Forces

As reported, National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said that the most difficult situation at the front remains in the Pokrovsk sector, where the highest intensity of fighting and airstrikes is recorded. According to him, more than 50 combat engagements occurred in this area over the past day. Russian forces also carried out 11 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions.