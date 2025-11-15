Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Ryazan Oil Refinery, Military Train, Several Clusters Of Russian Personnel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's ability to conduct missile and bombing attacks, Ukraine's Defense Forces units struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia's Ryazan region.

The refinery produces gasoline A-92/95/98/100, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. It manufactures on average 840,000 tons of TS-1 aviation kerosene per year, which is used by Russia's Aerospace Forces.

Multiple explosions and a large fire were reported.

Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck a Nebo-U radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea, a military train near the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, and a concentration of Russian personnel near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

As reported, the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia halted primary oil processing on November 11 following Ukrainian drone attacks.