Health Min.: 'Better Health With Diabetes' Boosts Protection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Organizing the awareness day titled "better health with diabetes' on the World Diabetes Day falls on November 14 comes with the framework of the Health Ministry's plan to directly reach society's individuals and boost protection, said Minister of Health on Saturday.
In a press release during the activity held by the ministry at the Avenues Mall, Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said the event witnessed wide participation of several departments, which were keen on disseminating health awareness to the elderly and children through diabetes tests and blood pressure.
The awareness day showed an attractive image of the integrated medical team containing doctors, nurses, technicians and administrative staff with individuals in the society, he added.
Reaching audience in interactive sites is a main part of the ministry's message to boost protection and curb aggravation of diseases mainly diabetes, he stated.
Surgery department took part in the event to raise awareness on the protection of diabetic foot and explain available treatment in a manner that contributes to increasing awareness and backing means of protection and inclusive healthcare, he pointed out. (end)
