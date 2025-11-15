Shakil Naqshbandi Named Naib Imam of Jama Masjid Srinagar

Srinagar- The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Naqshbandi as the Naib Imam-e-Hai (deputy chief cleric) of the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar.

According to the Anjuman, the decision was taken in consultation with the current Imam-e-Hai, Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi, citing his advanced age and health considerations.

“Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has, in accordance with the wish of the Imam-e-Hai of Jama Masjid and senior scholar Janab Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi, and due to his advanced age and health concerns, entrusted his honourable son Janab Shakeel Ahmad Naqshbandi with the responsibility of Naib Imam-e-Hai of the Central Jama Masjid Srinagar,” the statement said.

The announcement was made by Anjuman President and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq during a ceremony held after Friday prayers, where Shakeel Ahmad was formally inducted through a dastar bandi (turban-tying ceremony) in the presence of senior members of the organisation.

During the event, Mirwaiz Umar acknowledged the long service of Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi and expressed hopes that the newly appointed Naib Imam-e-Hai would continue the institution's religious and community responsibilities.