Shehzad Poonawalla EXCL: How NDA Won Bihar 2025 Modi Magic, Jungle Raj, 202 Seats Landslide

Watch an exclusive conversation with Shehzad Poonawala, national spokesperson for the BJP, as he breaks down the massive NDA win in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He addresses criticisms of BJP fighting under JD(U)'s shadow, explains Chirag Paswan's surge to 19 seats, and shares thoughts on the CM question. Poonawala also responds to opposition claims, discusses the failure of Mahagathbandhan, and the future of governance and development in Bihar. Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction & Congratulations 0:39 BJP's role vs JD(U) in the alliance 1:30 Chirag Paswan's massive win explained 2:10 Who will be Bihar CM? 3:38 Opposition's defeat & Mahagathbandhan failure 4:56 Criticism of SIR & electoral issues 5:45 'Jungle Raj' narrative for upcoming elections 6:30 Women's empowerment & welfare schemes 7:44 Why Jan Suraj failed 8:40 Law & order: Anant Singh's case and accountability 9:31 Bihar's infrastructure growth & future outlook

