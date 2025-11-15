403
Mexican leader rejects US army role in nation’s fight against drug cartels
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly dismissed the possibility of US military involvement in operations against drug cartels, emphasizing that Mexico’s sovereignty remains non-negotiable.
"It reaffirms what we have been saying, that any intervention by the United States is ruled out, let's put it that way, among other reasons," she said, praising the current state of diplomatic relations with Washington.
Her remarks followed statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a G7 foreign ministers’ gathering in Canada, where he noted that the US would not send troops into Mexico or carry out “one-sided” actions. Rubio also indicated that the US would be prepared to deploy forces, intelligence support, and equipment only if Mexico formally requested such assistance.
Sheinbaum highlighted an existing framework of cooperation with the US, saying it ensures “an agreement with the United States government on security issues, which guarantees sovereignty, the integrity of our territory, and collaboration and cooperation without subordination.”
One year into her presidency, Sheinbaum continues to confront deep-rooted violence linked to organized crime while managing tensions with US President Donald Trump. Since returning to office in January, Trump has attempted to pressure Mexico by threatening tariffs on Mexican goods, and various reports have suggested that the US has weighed potential military action under his direction.
Sheinbaum countered narratives painting Mexico as increasingly unstable, saying homicides have fallen by 37% during her first year in office.
Over the past year, Mexico has extradited more than 50 senior cartel figures to the US, while its armed forces have stationed thousands of troops along the northern border in efforts to curb drug smuggling and irregular migration into the United States.
