403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chemical explosion ends twenty-seven lives in India
(MENAFN) Nine people lost their lives and 27 others were wounded after an accidental explosion ripped through the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, located in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.
According to reports, the blast occurred late Friday while teams were handling a large stockpile of seized explosives. The chemicals’ unstable properties triggered the detonation as personnel were attempting to extract samples.
Those killed included three staff members from the Forensic Science Laboratory, two Revenue Department officials, two police photographers, one officer with the State Investigation Agency, and a tailor who was present at the site.
The injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.
According to reports, the blast occurred late Friday while teams were handling a large stockpile of seized explosives. The chemicals’ unstable properties triggered the detonation as personnel were attempting to extract samples.
Those killed included three staff members from the Forensic Science Laboratory, two Revenue Department officials, two police photographers, one officer with the State Investigation Agency, and a tailor who was present at the site.
The injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment