Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chemical explosion ends twenty-seven lives in India

Chemical explosion ends twenty-seven lives in India


2025-11-15 08:48:58
(MENAFN) Nine people lost their lives and 27 others were wounded after an accidental explosion ripped through the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, located in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

According to reports, the blast occurred late Friday while teams were handling a large stockpile of seized explosives. The chemicals’ unstable properties triggered the detonation as personnel were attempting to extract samples.

Those killed included three staff members from the Forensic Science Laboratory, two Revenue Department officials, two police photographers, one officer with the State Investigation Agency, and a tailor who was present at the site.

The injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.

MENAFN15112025000045017281ID1110348577



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search