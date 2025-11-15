SALAMA Reports Steady Results For The First Nine Months Of 2025 With Strengthened Equity And Underlying Profit Improvement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November, 2025 – Islamic Arab Insurance Company (SALAMA) today announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, highlighting continued balance-sheet strengthening, improved comprehensive income, and steady underlying profitability in line with its transformation and recapitalisation strategy.

SALAMA recorded a net profit of AED 11.1 million for the period, compared to AED 30.4 million in the same period last year. Last year's result included a one-off foreign-exchange gain of AED 19.4 million, as disclosed in the company's financial statements. Excluding this non-recurring item, the underlying net profit shows a stable year-on-year improvement, highlighting the resilience of SALAMA 's core business amid continued portfolio optimisation and disciplined underwriting efforts.

The company's other comprehensive income improved sharply to AED 16 million, compared to a loss of AED 33.8 million in the prior year, driven by stronger investment performance and enhanced operational efficiency.

Total liabilities declined to AED 2.83 billion from AED 2.97 billion, while shareholders' equity rose to AED 302.2 million, up from AED 284 million at the end of 2024, reinforcing SALAMA's solvency position ahead of its planned Mandatory Convertible Sukuk (MCS) capital raise of up to AED 175 million.

Takaful revenue stood at AED 768.7 million, compared to AED 802.8 million last year, in line with SALAMA's strategy of prioritising quality and profitability over volume expansion.

Mr. Essa Ali Bin Salem Alzaabi, Chairman of SALAMA, commented:“The first nine months' results underscore SALAMA's resilience and the success of our efforts to strengthen the company's financial foundations. The improvement in comprehensive income and equity is an encouraging sign that our strategic transformation is gaining traction.”

Mr. Mohamed Ali Bouabane, Group Chief Executive Officer of SALAMA, added:“Our underlying profitability has improved when excluding last year's one-off foreign-exchange gain, reflecting the positive results of our disciplined underwriting, expense control and portfolio rebalancing. We remain focused on restoring consistent underwriting profits and optimising our operations to create long-term value for policyholders and shareholders. The upcoming MCS issuance is a key milestone that will enable us to complete our capital restoration and accelerate the next phase of growth.”

SALAMA remains committed to its vision of being the region's most trusted Takaful provider combining financial strength, innovation and delivering superior claims service to serve the evolving needs of its customers and stakeholders.

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company (SALAMA) is one of the world's largest and longest-established Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions providers listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with paid-up capital of AED 939 million.

Since its incorporation in 1979, SALAMA has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry, having won many industry awards and accolades. SALAMA's stability and success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach that keeps its customers and partners at the heart of the business, while staying committed to its Takaful principles. The company is recognised for providing the most competitive and diverse range of family, motor, general and health Takaful solutions that meet the ever-changing demand of its individual and corporate customers in the UAE and, through its extensive network of subsidiaries and associates, in Egypt and Algeria.

As the preferred Takaful provider for its partners and customers, SALAMA remains committed to shaping tomorrows, together.