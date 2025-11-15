403
Michael Lally takes up position as the US Consul General in Istanbul,
(MENAFN) Michael Lally has officially taken up his position as the US Consul General in Istanbul, bringing decades of experience in global trade and diplomacy to the post, as reported by official sources.
“Hello, I am Michael Lally, and I am honored to serve as the US Consul General in Istanbul. Much of my career has been devoted to strengthening trade and business ties between the US and countries around the world. Türkiye, in particular, holds a special place in my heart,” Lally shared in a message on the US social media platform X.
Reflecting on his personal connection to Türkiye, he noted: “I first visited Türkiye with my fiancé in 1997. We traveled all over this beautiful country and enjoyed its world-famous hospitality. We rode on dolmus (minibus), we stayed in youth hostels, and learned our first words of Turkish. Next month, my wife Lilia and I will celebrate our 30th anniversary of our first meeting right here in Istanbul.”
Lally previously served as Minister-Counselor for Commercial Affairs in Ankara, highlighting the strength of US-Turkey economic ties. “Turks and Americans are natural business partners. That's why our trade has grown to over $40 billion, with much more room to expand,” he said.
He also praised Türkiye’s culture and people, saying: “As a diplomat and as a visiting tourist, on many occasions, I've felt the true heart of Türkiye. Its warmth, its kindness, its energy, and the unmatched hospitality of its people.”
Citing US Ambassador Tom Barrack’s perspective on bilateral relations, Lally added: “As Ambassador Barak has said, the US and Türkiye have been friends, partners, and allies for decades. My priority is to build on that foundation, further deepening our people-to-people relationships and expanding our cooperation.”
Concluding his message, Lally expressed enthusiasm for his assignment in Istanbul: “Istanbul's rich history, culture, and energy have always inspired me, and I'm thrilled to be back. In the months ahead, I look forward to traveling across this vibrant city and the Marmara region, meeting partners, and together creating opportunities to pursue excellence together. It's wonderful to be here.”
