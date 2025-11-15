Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) And Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf
Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR):
Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties.
If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.
WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) , shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today
enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU):
Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties.
If you purchased enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) shares prior to March 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.
WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) shares prior to March 28, 2024, and still hold shares today
Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) :
Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.
Current Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shareholders who shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.
You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.
WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today
Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN):
Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.
If you purchased Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares prior to July 3, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.
WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.
If you purchased Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares prior to July 3, 2023, and still hold shares today
