Kaspersky Receives ISO Certification For Automotive Software Development Process

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This certification not only confirms the company's expertise in cybersecurity but also demonstrates a high level of maturity in its approaches to functional safety.

ISO 26262, titled“Road Vehicles – Functional Safety,” is an international standard that ensures the safety of electrical and/or electronic systems installed in mass-produced road vehicles. Its core objective is to systematically reduce risks associated with potential failures or errors within complex technical systems, thereby safeguarding both lives and property.

Obtaining this certification positions Kaspersky to develop solutions not only for the automotive sector, such as the Kaspersky Automotive Secure Gateway, but also for transportation and industrial applications where strict adherence to functional safety standards is essential. This achievement allows the company to officially offer software products compliant with ASIL B requirements (one of the four defined levels in the ISO 26262 standard), unlocking new avenues for strategic collaborations with automakers and system integrators.

“Securing the ISO 26262 certification marks a pivotal milestone for us. It affirms our adherence to rigorous international standards for functional safety, reinforcing our commitment to quality and reliability. For our partners, this means our solutions deliver comprehensive cybersecurity protection while ensuring the safety of critical systems affecting human life and well-being. By demonstrating the maturity of our development processes, we are opening new opportunities for innovative projects within the automotive industry and related fields,” said Tatiana Golubeva, Lead Security Analyst at KasperskyOS Automotive Development.

The story of KasperskyOS and the Cyber Immune approach began in 2002, and this month marks their 23rd anniversary. It started with the idea of developing an unhackable system, ultimately leading to the creation of KasperskyOS – a microkernel-based operating system designed to ensure the highest levels of security, reliability, and resilience against cyberattacks. Celebrating this milestone, Kaspersky reaffirms its dedication to shaping a Cyber Immune future by advancing inherently resilient IT systems capable of defending against the most sophisticated and unprecedented threats.

