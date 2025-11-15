Ukrainian Units Withdraw From Novovasylivske To More Advantageous Positions Southern Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram.

In the Zaporizhzhia region and the southern part of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy is not reducing the intensity of assault operations, massive artillery shelling, and fire strikes.

Over the past day, nearly 40 combat engagements occurred in the Oleksandrohrad and Huliai­pole sectors. Russian forces continue their assaults and attempts to infiltrate deeper into Ukrainian defenses.

More than 350 attacks involving over 1,500 munitions were recorded in the past 24 hours. Russian losses amount to nearly 300 personnel and 58 pieces of weaponry and equipment, including a tank, armored vehicles, various types of artillery systems, and light motorized equipment.

Due to the regrouping of combat formations, the change in the configuration of the line of contact, and the need to preserve the lives of service members, units of the Defense Forces were withdrawn from the settlement of Novovasylivske to positions more advantageous for defense.

Measures to block the enemy's advance and inflict combined fire damage are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that the situation is worsening in some sectors of the southern front, and the Defense Forces are undertaking measures to block the advance of Russian forces.