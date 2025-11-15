Russians Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Part Of Region Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on Telegram.

The company called on people to remain calm, maintain information silence, and take safety precautions.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work.

As reported by Ukrinform, 45 Russian strikes were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past day.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service