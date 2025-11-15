Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Part Of Region Without Power


2025-11-15 08:08:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on Telegram.

The company called on people to remain calm, maintain information silence, and take safety precautions.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work.

Read also: Enemies shell nine settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, 45 Russian strikes were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past day.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

