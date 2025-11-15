Russians Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Part Of Region Without Power
The company called on people to remain calm, maintain information silence, and take safety precautions.
As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work.Read also: Enemies shell nine settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, 45 Russian strikes were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past day.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment