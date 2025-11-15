Azerbaijan And Central Asia Shape New Model Of Regional Integration Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The partnership between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries is shaping a new model of regional integration based on an alliance of middle powers, Professor of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy Ulugbek Khasanov told Trend.

“This cooperation expands the influence of the participating countries beyond their individual capacities and creates new trade routes, reducing dependence on traditional corridors through Russia or Iran. It opens additional opportunities for the EU, China, and regional players in logistics and energy supply,” the expert said.

Commenting on cooperation prospects ahead of the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Khasanov noted that the Consultative Meetings with Azerbaijan's participation have already evolved into an effective mechanism of sustainable regional integration.

“Over the years, this format has enabled the countries of the region to develop coordinated approaches in economic, transport, energy, and political cooperation. This strengthens trust, enhances resilience, and boosts the region's competitiveness,” Khasanov noted.

He added that such an alliance format strengthens the negotiating positions of Central Asian states within the Eurasian geopolitical landscape.

“The combination of Baku's dynamic regional posture with Astana's stable and balanced diplomatic profile allows for effective coordination on issues of security, trade, and multilateral diplomacy,” he said.

Khasanov emphasized that the upcoming Seventh Consultative Meeting in Tashkent reaffirms the importance of the format as a tool for sustainable regional integration.

“The summit will mark a new milestone in shaping a stable, interconnected, and prosperous Central Asia,” he concluded.