November 14, 2025 8:38 am - The Monoclonal Antibody Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Market is valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2025 and expected to reach over USD 5.6 billion by 2032 at an 8% CAGR.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Market Poised to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2032 Amid Strong Adoption of Next-Generation Immunotherapies

The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Market, valued at USD 3,265 million in 2025, is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 8% between 2025 and 2032, driven by advancements in targeted immunotherapy and increased diagnostic rates. By 2032, the market is expected to exceed USD 5.6 billion as healthcare systems worldwide accelerate the integration of biologics into oncology treatment protocols. Growth remains most prominent across North America, Europe, and rapidly expanding Asian markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea, supported by improved clinical access and rising prevalence of hematologic malignancies.

Monoclonal antibodies continue to gain traction in multiple myeloma treatment due to their proven ability to extend progression-free survival and improve patient outcomes. Key therapeutic segments driving demand include anti-CD38 antibodies, which dominate adoption owing to their effectiveness in both frontline and relapsed settings; SLAMF7-targeting drugs, increasingly used in combination regimens; and emerging bispecific antibodies that offer enhanced T-cell engagement and deeper responses. Hospitals, specialty cancer centers, and clinical research organizations remain the primary end users, reinforcing consistent demand for novel and combination monoclonal antibody approaches.

Prices for monoclonal antibody therapies saw a moderate increase from 2024 to 2025, particularly in the United States, Germany, and Japan. Across these markets, average therapy costs rose by 3%–6%, attributed to higher manufacturing expenses associated with biologics, supply chain tightening, and the introduction of next-generation antibody formats. However, price stabilization is anticipated in late 2025 as biosimilar development progresses and production capacities expand in Asia.

The competitive landscape is shaped by global pharmaceutical leaders and biotechnology innovators. Key companies include Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) and Amgen (U.S.), both of which continue to invest heavily in CD38 and BCMA-targeted therapies; Bristol Myers Squibb (U.S.), a major player in immuno-oncology combinations; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), strengthening its hematology portfolio; and Roche (Switzerland), advancing new antibody platforms and clinical pipelines. Together, these companies are accelerating research, expanding clinical trials, and introducing more durable therapies that are expected to reshape disease management pathways over the next decade.

This press release summarizes the latest findings from the comprehensive market research report on the Monoclonal Antibody Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Market, offering insights into market growth, pricing dynamics, competitive developments, and strategic outlook through 2032.

